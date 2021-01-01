Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

224,040 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX, NAV BLUETOOTH

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX, NAV BLUETOOTH

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,040KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6368471
  Stock #: 3796
  VIN: 5FNRL5H41BB502975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3796
  • Mileage 224,040 KM

Vehicle Description

EX, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER DOORS, BACK-UP CAM! This 2011 Honda Odyssey EX is perfect for daily driving as well as road trips! With the third row, you can bring the whole family along; seating 8 passengers total! The 2011 Honda Odyssey EX also comes with a multitude of options including: heated seats, cruise control, bluetooth calling and audio, AUX/MP3, Navigation, power doors and trunk, back-up camera and much more! 

Book an appointment to test drive the 2011 Honda Odyssey EX and find out why it is one of the best selling minivans worldwide! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

