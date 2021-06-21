Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

126,685 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7350953
  • Stock #: C6416
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE7BU086416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C6416
  • Mileage 126,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Specializes in vehicles under $9995 - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

