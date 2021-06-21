2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 6 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

C6416 VIN: KMHDC8AE7BU086416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 126,685 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

