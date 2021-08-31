2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 6 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7649785

7649785 Stock #: C4382

C4382 VIN: KMHDB8AE6BU124382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # C4382

Mileage 182,641 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.