2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

182,641 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,641KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7649785
  • Stock #: C4382
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE6BU124382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C4382
  • Mileage 182,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Specializes in vehicles under $9995 - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

