2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

136,965 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

GLS 2.4

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

136,965KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8417991
  Stock #: 052800
  VIN: 5XYZG3AB2BG052800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 052800
  • Mileage 136,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

