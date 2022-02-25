$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS 2.4
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
136,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8417991
- Stock #: 052800
- VIN: 5XYZG3AB2BG052800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 052800
- Mileage 136,965 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5