2011 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD w/Nav Winter Tires Leather No Accident

2011 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD w/Nav Winter Tires Leather No Accident

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,596KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4469988
  • Stock #: 3620
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC9BU178547
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED, NAVIGATION, WINTER READY! This Hyundai Tuscon gives you tons of features and equipment plus the ability to handle the harsh Canadian winters with confidence for an amazing price! Pre-Cerftified Brand New Brakes Pads and Rotors all the way around! Options and Features include; Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated Seats, Power seats, Navigation system, bluetooth, Aux and Usb inputs, AWD, Auto dimming rear view mirror, and much more!!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

CARFAX available on every vehicle in our inventory!

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

We do CONSIGNMENT sales!

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

