2011 Hyundai Tucson

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED, NAVIGATION, WINTER READY! This Hyundai Tuscon gives you tons of features and equipment plus the ability to handle the harsh Canadian winters with confidence for an amazing price! Pre-Cerftified Brand New Brakes Pads and Rotors all the way around! Options and Features include; Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated Seats, Power seats, Navigation system, bluetooth, Aux and Usb inputs, AWD, Auto dimming rear view mirror, and much more!!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

CARFAX available on every vehicle in our inventory!

We want your TRADE-INS!

We do CONSIGNMENT sales!

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!