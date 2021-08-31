Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Compass

133,000 KM

Details Description

$8,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport FWD Certified!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport FWD Certified!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 8045311
  2. 8045311
Contact Seller

$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8045311
  • Stock #: 21N1706
  • VIN: 1J4NT4FB2BD286050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21N1706
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Vehicle equipped with Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control and MORE!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience
that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a
broad vehicle inventory.

We offer:

- No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of the art full service facility;

- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full
Service including Oil Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of
your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels: https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2013 Ford C-MAX SEL ...
 152,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic DX ...
 87,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer X...
 178,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory