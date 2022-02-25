Menu
2011 Kia Sportage

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

EX

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419515
  • VIN: KNDPCCA25B7070577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2011 KIA SPORTAGE EX

AWD, With every important option!

2.4L 4CYL, Only 186,000 dealer maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Triple Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Alloys, 

Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!

New Brakes All Around!, Rear Camera!

Very well maintained suv inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $11,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

