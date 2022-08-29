2011 Lexus IS

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 9 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9059764

9059764 Stock #: 1471

1471 VIN: JTHCF5C24B5046845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1471

Mileage 217,989 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.