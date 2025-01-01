2011 Mazda MAZDA2

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Call or Text</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Ultra Clean<strong> </strong><strong><u>2011 MAZDA 2 GS HATCHBACK</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>1.5L 4 CYL Fuel sipper!  </u></strong><u>Only </u><strong><u>160,000</u></strong><u> </u><span style=text-decoration: underline;>dealer maintained </span><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>kms!</span> </strong> Immaculate inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Power Windows and Locks with rare Cruise control, Keyless Entry. Black on Black with privacy glass.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Alloy Wheels on like new BFG tires.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS, SERVICED AT THE MAZDA DEALER FROM NEW</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SPRING SALE PRICED $8,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND <span style=text-decoration: underline;>FINANCING AVAILABLE.</span></strong></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

160,000 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DE1HY5B0104411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Mazda MAZDA2