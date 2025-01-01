$8,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GS
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2011 MAZDA 2 GS HATCHBACK
1.5L 4 CYL Fuel sipper! Only 160,000 dealer maintained kms! Immaculate inside and out and underneath.
Power Windows and Locks with rare Cruise control, Keyless Entry. Black on Black with privacy glass.
Alloy Wheels on like new BFG tires.
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS, SERVICED AT THE MAZDA DEALER FROM NEW
Come and see for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SPRING SALE PRICED $8,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
519-830-0895