2011 Mazda MAZDA2

129,417 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

GS

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,417KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591840
  • Stock #: 5548
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY7B0110663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,417 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORTY, ECONOMICAL AND RELIABLE. AFFORDABLE TOO. SHARP LOOKING WITH ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS. AC. POWER WINDOWS / LOCKS / MIRRORS. TILT WHEEL. CRUISE CONTROL. WELL MAINTAINED. THIS MAZDA 2 LOOKS, RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE. 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

