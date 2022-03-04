$9,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8591840
- Stock #: 5548
- VIN: JM1DE1HY7B0110663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,417 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORTY, ECONOMICAL AND RELIABLE. AFFORDABLE TOO. SHARP LOOKING WITH ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS. AC. POWER WINDOWS / LOCKS / MIRRORS. TILT WHEEL. CRUISE CONTROL. WELL MAINTAINED. THIS MAZDA 2 LOOKS, RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE.
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Road North
Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
519-823-8585
contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
