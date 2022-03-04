$119,950+ tax & licensing
$119,950
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GS
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$119,950
+ taxes & licensing
62,390KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8591849
- Stock #: 5543
- VIN: JM1DE1HY9B0109451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,390 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM'S. SUPER EFFICIENT, RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE. LIKE NEW. POWER WINDOWS / LOCKS / MIRRORS. NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. HARD TO FIND WITH THESE LOW KM'S. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Linwood Auto Sales
