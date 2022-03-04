Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

62,390 KM

Details Description Features

$119,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$119,950

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$119,950

+ taxes & licensing

62,390KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591849
  • Stock #: 5543
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY9B0109451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,390 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM'S. SUPER EFFICIENT, RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE. LIKE NEW. POWER WINDOWS / LOCKS / MIRRORS. NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE.  WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. HARD TO FIND WITH THESE LOW KM'S. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2013 Ford Escape SEL...
 104,983 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 84,078 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS L...
 83,160 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory