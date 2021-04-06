2011 Mazda MAZDA3

$5,000 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6865659

6865659 Stock #: 21T1481

21T1481 VIN: JM1BL1VF0B1436038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21T1481

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.