2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8251839
- VIN: JM1BL1UF9B1383406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METTALIC RED
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2011 MAZDA 3 GX SEDAN
2.0L 4CYL, Only 190,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks,
Chrome Wheel Covers, Keyless Entry
Nice clean well maintained car inside and out!
Clean Carfax History report with No Accidents or insurance claims found.
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
