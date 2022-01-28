Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8251839
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF9B1383406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METTALIC RED
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Very Clean 2011 MAZDA 3 GX SEDAN

2.0L 4CYL, Only 190,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, 

Chrome Wheel Covers, Keyless Entry

Nice clean well maintained car inside and out!

Clean Carfax History report with No Accidents or insurance claims found.

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2006 Ford Ranger FX4
 230,234 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 101,000 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2002 Ford Ranger EDGE
 179,000 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory