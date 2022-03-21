Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

113,896 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,896KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8681468
  • Stock #: 5563
  • VIN: JM1BL1L54B1408186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,896 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. ETA ON OR BEFORE JUNE 21, 2022. 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER. AUTO. ALLOY WHEELS. TILT. CRUISE CONTROL. POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP. WELL MAINTAINED. ECONOMICAL, RELIABLE AND EXCELLENT LONGEVITY. HATCHBACK OPTION HAS LOTS OF CARGO SPACE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE. WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND DETAILING. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

