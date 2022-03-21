$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
113,896KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8681468
- Stock #: 5563
- VIN: JM1BL1L54B1408186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,896 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON. ETA ON OR BEFORE JUNE 21, 2022. 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER. AUTO. ALLOY WHEELS. TILT. CRUISE CONTROL. POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP. WELL MAINTAINED. ECONOMICAL, RELIABLE AND EXCELLENT LONGEVITY. HATCHBACK OPTION HAS LOTS OF CARGO SPACE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE. WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND DETAILING. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
www.linwoodauto.ca
1-866-635-2828
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
