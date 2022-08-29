$2,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-821-9020
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,800
- Listing ID: 9083452
- Stock #: C3887
- VIN: JM1BL1VF8B1433887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,473 KM
Vehicle Description
REBUILT TITLE SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
