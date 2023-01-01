Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

103 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

4dr Sdn Auto GX

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

103KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635212
  • Stock #: 5662
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF2B1430811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's. Like new. Four brand new tires. New brakes. Very well maintained.  Economical, reliable and affordable. This Mazda 3 looks, rides and drives like new. Keyless entry. Power convenience group. Alloy wheels. A true pleasure to own and drive. Certified, serviced and ready to go.

3 months or 5,000 kilometers Warranty (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

WE OFFER BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES.

Call or email today for more details

CALL 1-519-823-8585,

EMAIL AT contact@linwoodauto.ca

TEXT AT 519-841-6200 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

