$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9635212
- Stock #: 5662
- VIN: JM1BL1UF2B1430811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km's. Like new. Four brand new tires. New brakes. Very well maintained. Economical, reliable and affordable. This Mazda 3 looks, rides and drives like new. Keyless entry. Power convenience group. Alloy wheels. A true pleasure to own and drive. Certified, serviced and ready to go.
3 months or 5,000 kilometers Warranty (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan
WE OFFER BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS.
WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES.
Call or email today for more details
CALL 1-519-823-8585,
EMAIL AT contact@linwoodauto.ca
TEXT AT 519-841-6200 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
Vehicle Features
