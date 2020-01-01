Menu
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

Panoramic Roof Heated Seats No Accidents

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,911KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4469946
  • Stock #: 3626
  • VIN: WMWZB3C58BWM00704
Exterior Colour
Absolute Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Carbon Black/ Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

LOW KM, CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENTS, RED AND BLACK INTERIOR! This Mini Countryman combines the trademark sportiness and style of the Mini brand with the space to comfortly seat 4 adults and has extra trunk space! This specific Countryman is a beautiful example that is in great condition with very low KM's for its year! With a clean Carfax, a rare interior colour combination, alloy wheels and more! This Countryman makes for a great, fun, and sporty daily driver! Options and Features include; Panoramic roof, push button start, automatic transmission with paddle shifters, aux and usb inputs, cruise control, heated seats, alloy wheels, bluetooth, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

CARFAX available on every vehicle in our inventory!

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

We do CONSIGNMENT sales!

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • HD Radio

