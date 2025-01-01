$14,888+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably the cleanest 2011 NISSAN FRONTIER'S available in the country!
4X4, CREW CAB, 4.0L v6, LOADED! 1 OWNER, REGULAR SERVICE FROM NEW!
Only 214,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is close to perfect inside and out and underneath.
BRAND NEW MICHELIN TIRES / SUNROOF / ICE COLD AC / ROCKFORD FOSGATE AUDIO / LEATHER HEATED SEATS / TONNEAU COVER / RUNNING BARS / BLUEOOTH AUDIO /
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
END OF SUMMER SALE PRICED $14,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT CLICK HERE https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ob6+xSJJFzB344uTIF3gKywMiPlWXann
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEOS GO TO OUR SITE HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
