2011 Nissan Frontier

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably the cleanest<strong> </strong><strong><u>2011 NISSAN FRONTIERS available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>4X4,</span> CREW CAB, 4.0L v6, LOADED! <span style=text-decoration: underline;>1 OWNER,</span> REGULAR SERVICE FROM NEW! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>Only 214</u><u>,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong>Truck is close to perfect inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>BRAND NEW <strong>MICHELIN TIRES</strong> / SUNROOF / ICE COLD AC / ROCKFORD FOSGATE AUDIO / <strong>LEATHER HEATED SEATS</strong> / TONNEAU COVER / RUNNING BARS / BLUEOOTH AUDIO / </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>END OF SUMMER SALE PRICED $14,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT CLICK HERE </strong><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ob6+xSJJFzB344uTIF3gKywMiPlWXann><strong>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ob6+xSJJFzB344uTIF3gKywMiPlWXann</strong></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. </strong></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEOS GO TO OUR SITE HERE </strong></span></em><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 Nissan Frontier

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Nissan Frontier

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12854246

2011 Nissan Frontier

SL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1755043780
  2. 1755043780
  3. 1755043780
  4. 1755043780
  5. 1755043780
  6. 1755043780
  7. 1755043780
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV7BC424480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest 2011 NISSAN FRONTIER'S available in the country!

4X4, CREW CAB, 4.0L v6, LOADED! 1 OWNER, REGULAR SERVICE FROM NEW! 

Only 214,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is close to perfect inside and out and underneath.

BRAND NEW MICHELIN TIRES / SUNROOF / ICE COLD AC / ROCKFORD FOSGATE AUDIO / LEATHER HEATED SEATS / TONNEAU COVER / RUNNING BARS / BLUEOOTH AUDIO / 

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

END OF SUMMER SALE PRICED $14,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT CLICK HERE https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ob6+xSJJFzB344uTIF3gKywMiPlWXann

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEOS GO TO OUR SITE HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2006 Nissan X-Trail SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2006 Nissan X-Trail SE 199,500 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Frontier 2WD Crew Cab LWB Auto SV for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 Nissan Frontier 2WD Crew Cab LWB Auto SV 0 $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Xterra OFF ROAD for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 Nissan Xterra OFF ROAD 199,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Nissan Frontier