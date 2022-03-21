Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Sentra

137,270 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,270KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8791166
  • Stock #: 5577
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP0BL697451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Eta on or before July 20, 2022. Economical, reliable and affordable. AC blows cold. Power windows / locks / mirrors. 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Just a pleasure to own and drive. We include safety, oil change and detailing. No disappointments here. Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more information. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2005 Mazda MAZDA6 5d...
 185,071 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue AW...
 91,556 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger 4dr...
 129,661 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory