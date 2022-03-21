$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2011 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT
Location
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,270KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8791166
- Stock #: 5577
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP0BL697451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Eta on or before July 20, 2022. Economical, reliable and affordable. AC blows cold. Power windows / locks / mirrors. 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Just a pleasure to own and drive. We include safety, oil change and detailing. No disappointments here. Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more information. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2