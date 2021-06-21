+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
CAYENNE S // PANO ROOF // NO ACCIDENTS // 400 HP V8 ! We are excited to present you this elegant but sporty 2011 Porsche Cayenne S. The Cayenne S brings you the sheer definition of the sport utility vehicle, bringing you the powerful 4.8L naturally-aspirated V8, along with 5 full size comfortable seats and a large trunk space for all your needs. The Porsche Cayenne S also has a multitude of options such as heated seats, bluetooth audio and calling, panoramic roof, AWD, and sport mode along with a premium wood interior trim and gorgeous tan leather to top it off!
Some more options include: touchscreen infotainment display, AUX/MP3, NAVI, BOSE Premium audio system, automatic shut off, sport mode, porsche active suspension management, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
