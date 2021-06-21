Menu
2011 Porsche Cayenne

157,340 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Porsche Cayenne

2011 Porsche Cayenne

S // PANO ROOF // BOSE AUDIO // CUSTOM TIPS!

2011 Porsche Cayenne

S // PANO ROOF // BOSE AUDIO // CUSTOM TIPS!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,340KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7523655
  Stock #: 3920
  VIN: WP1AB2A28BLA52096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3920
  • Mileage 157,340 KM

Vehicle Description

CAYENNE S // PANO ROOF // NO ACCIDENTS // 400 HP V8 ! We are excited to present you this elegant but sporty 2011 Porsche Cayenne S. The Cayenne S brings you the sheer definition of the sport utility vehicle, bringing you the powerful 4.8L naturally-aspirated V8, along with 5 full size comfortable seats and a large trunk space for all your needs. The Porsche Cayenne S also has a multitude of options such as heated seats, bluetooth audio and calling, panoramic roof, AWD,  and sport mode along with a premium wood interior trim and gorgeous tan leather to top it off! 

 

Some more options include: touchscreen infotainment display, AUX/MP3, NAVI, BOSE Premium audio system, automatic shut off, sport mode, porsche active suspension management, and much more! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

