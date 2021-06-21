2011 Porsche Cayenne

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7523655

7523655 Stock #: 3920

3920 VIN: WP1AB2A28BLA52096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3920

Mileage 157,340 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

