$16,273
+ taxes & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
SPORT
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-866-904-1973
$16,273
+ taxes & licensing
233,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,328 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pwr sunroof
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
26L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation
DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats 6-way pwr passenger seat heated steering wheel
