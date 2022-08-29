2011 RAM 1500

$16,273 + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 3 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9019501

9019501 Stock #: 21-416Y

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 233,328 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Pwr sunroof Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD) SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system auto air cond w/dual zone temp control P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD) 26L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats 6-way pwr passenger seat heated steering wheel Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.