Very Clean 2011 SCION XD (Toyota) 

Hatchback, Fwd, With every important option!

1.8L 4cyl, 5 Speed Manual! Great on gas and fun to drive!

Black on Charcoal with Power Windows and Locks.

Bluetooth Phone and Aux for your tunes

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $5,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY + 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

2011 Scion xD

256,000 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Scion xD

2011 Scion xD

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
256,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKKU4B43B1008183

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2011 Scion xD