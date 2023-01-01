$8,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza
SPORT 5 SPEED
2011 Subaru Impreza
SPORT 5 SPEED
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2011 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.5 SPORT
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, With every important option!
2.5L 4 CYL, Only 154,000 Dealer maintained kms!
5 speed manual!
Nicely Equipped and finished in
Pearl White on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Bluetooth Phone
Aluminum Wheels
Comes with a set of Winter Wheels and Tires!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
CHRISTMAS SALE PRICED $8,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895