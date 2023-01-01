$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-635-2828
2011 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 LE 8-PASS FWD
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10108623
- Stock #: 5702
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC8BS065039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 107,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Low, low km's. Like new. 8 passenger. Reverse camera. Alloy Wheels. Just a pleasure to own and drive. Well maintained and in near pristine condition. No disappointments here.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service and detailing. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these low km's.
Call, text or email today for more info. 519-823-8585 text:519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.