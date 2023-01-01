Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

107,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 8-PASS FWD

2011 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 8-PASS FWD

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108623
  • Stock #: 5702
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC8BS065039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 107,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low, low km's. Like new. 8 passenger. Reverse camera. Alloy Wheels. Just a pleasure to own and drive. Well maintained and in near pristine condition. No disappointments here. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service and detailing. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these low km's. 

Call, text or email today for more info. 519-823-8585 text:519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

