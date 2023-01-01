2011 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10108623

10108623 Stock #: 5702

5702 VIN: 5TDKK3DC8BS065039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 107,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.