2011 Toyota Sienna

160,715 KM

Details

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

160,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8935318
  • Stock #: 1408
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC5BS075799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 160,715 KM

Vehicle Description

    Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

***CLEAN CARFAX***

This 2011 Toyota Sienna 8 Passenger comes with a  3.5 L 6 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Back-Up Camera, Roof Rack and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
