2011 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 7 1 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8935318

8935318 Stock #: 1408

1408 VIN: 5TDKK3DC5BS075799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 160,715 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.