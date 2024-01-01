Menu
This is a Shadow Cruise. Sleeps 8. 26 foot. Double slide out. Excellent condition. Everything works. Awning. AC. Furnace. Fridge. Stove. Bathroom with shower. Currently winterized. Located near Norwich, ON. Call for more details. 519-841-6100

2011 TRAILTECH TRAILER

0 KM

Cruiser

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Used
Good Condition
VIN 5RXTD2626B1020401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a Shadow Cruise. Sleeps 8. 26 foot. Double slide out. Excellent condition. Everything works. Awning. AC. Furnace. Fridge. Stove. Bathroom with shower. Currently winterized. Located near Norwich, ON. Call for more details. 519-841-6100

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

2011 TRAILTECH TRAILER