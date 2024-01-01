$14,995+ tax & licensing
2011 TRAILTECH TRAILER
Cruiser
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5RXTD2626B1020401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a Shadow Cruise. Sleeps 8. 26 foot. Double slide out. Excellent condition. Everything works. Awning. AC. Furnace. Fridge. Stove. Bathroom with shower. Currently winterized. Located near Norwich, ON. Call for more details. 519-841-6100
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
