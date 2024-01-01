Menu
<p>**2011 Volkswagen GTI Clean Carfax Only 207,000 kms!**</p><br><br><p>Looking for a fun, sporty hatchback with style and performance? Check out this **2011 Volkswagen GTI**! With just **207,000 kms** on the odometer, this GTI has plenty of life left and is ready to hit the road. Known for its **responsive handling** and **turbocharged 2.0L engine**, the GTI offers the perfect balance of power and efficiency.</p><br><br><p>This car has been **well-maintained** and comes with a **clean Carfax**no accidents, no issues. Youll love the **6-speed manual transmission** for that true driving experience, and the interior is loaded with features like heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.</p><br><br><p>Whether youre cruising through city streets or tackling backroads, this GTI delivers an unforgettable ride. Perfect for commuters, enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys driving a car that stands out.</p><br><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727277163286_35265183748170514 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 Volkswagen GTI

207,171 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen GTI

2dr HB Manual w/Sunroof! clean carfax!

2011 Volkswagen GTI

2dr HB Manual w/Sunroof! clean carfax!

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

207,171KM
VIN WVWEV7AJ2BW145998

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 145998
  • Mileage 207,171 KM

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Cruise Control
Compass
Lumbar Support
Front door storage pockets
(2) cup holders
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front seatback storage pockets
Electric rear window defroster
Luggage compartment light
Chrome interior door handles

Front Wheel Drive
Electro-mechanical variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
Latch Child Restraint System
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Brake pad wear indicator
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
Intelligent crash response system (ICRS)
Emergency locking retractors for all seating positions
Buckle switch

Pwr front vented

Headlights-on warning tone

Window diversity antenna

Center Armrest
rear cargo cover
pinch protection
load limiters
Theft-deterrent steering column
Hydraulic clutch
Temporary use spare tire
Body-color bumpers
Interior dome lamp w/time delay
(2) front reading lamps
Crash optimized front end
Fully galvanized sheet metal
Plastic loading edge protection
Dual tone horns
pass-through
Sliding visors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Body-color exterior door handles
Body-color heated pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Body-color moldings
Black front grille -inc: honeycomb mesh & red surrounding strip
225/40R18 all-season tires
Sport front/side/rear valences -inc: textured black sport side skirts
Body-color rear roof spoiler
Adjustable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Heat-insulated glass
Rear passenger ventilation for heat
Soft-opening lockable glovebox
Adjustable front center armrest w/storage compartment
Air vents in instrument panel
Mirror control pad w/joystick controls
Metallic door trim
Integrated armrest in front door panels
Anti-theft vehicle alarm system -inc: panic button
Roof console w/integrated sunglasses holder
Climatic air conditioning -inc: air-conditioning in center console
Inside hatch grip
Front side-thorax airbags
Cross Differential System (XDS)
Height adjustable front 3-point safety belts w/pretensioners
18 Detroit alloy wheels
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof -inc: manual sunshade
Halogen headlamps -inc: clear/lightweight/chip-resistant polycarbonate lenses
blinker control stalk w/lane-change feature
8-way manual heated front sport bucket seats -inc: optimized head restraints
easy-entry system
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
interlock feature
Center console -inc: (2) front cup holders
front open storage compartment
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping multifunction sport steering wheel
Highline instrument cluster -inc: multi-function trip computer
seatbelt reminder
fuel cap seal warning
illumination for controls & gauges
Pwr windows -inc: front windows w/driver side 1-touch up/down feature
Brushed aluminum footrest & pedal covers
Leather brake handle & shift knob
(2) trunk tie-down hooks -inc: 1 in each corner
2.0L DOHC FSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
Hard shell battery box protection
6-speed manual transmission w/OD -inc: clutch starter interlock
cable shift mechanism
GTI sport suspension w/vehicle lowering -inc: independent front MacPherson struts w/stabilizer bar & fully independent rear four-link suspension w/coil springs
telescopic shock absorbers & stabilizer bar
rear solid disc brakes w/red calipers
Dual polished exhaust tips -inc: sound generator
SIRIUS satellite radio w/3-month trial

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277

