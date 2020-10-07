Menu
2011 Volvo XC90

101,752 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2011 Volvo XC90

2011 Volvo XC90

Level I AWD Climate Package 7-Passenger

2011 Volvo XC90

Level I AWD Climate Package 7-Passenger

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,752KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6127263
  • Stock #: 3770
  • VIN: YV4952CZ9B1580048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sandstone Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,752 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, 7-PASSENGER, HEATED SEATS. The Volvo XC90 offers luxury, Class-Leading Cargo Space, and Industry-Leading Safety in a stylish package! With All-Wheel Drive capability the ability to seat 7 with a folding 3rd-Row , The XC90 makes for an excellent daily driver! Finished in black with Chrome Exterior Trim, and 18" 6-spoke Alloy Wheels, the exterior design of this Volve has  one of the most refined styling for the money! Options and Features include; Leather Interior, Power Seats, Chrome Trim, Alloy Wheels, Power-Folding Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Hands-Free Bluetooth, Crusie Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Zones, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

