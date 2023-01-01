Menu
2012 Acura MDX

201,564 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

2012 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,564KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824974
  • Stock #: C4158
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H61CH004158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C4158
  • Mileage 201,564 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

