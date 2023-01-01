2012 Audi A4

$13,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 8 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10097943

10097943 Stock #: 23T2132

23T2132 VIN: WAUDFCFL2CA066242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,899 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.