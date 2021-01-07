2012 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
S-LINE PLUS, QUATTRO, PREMIUM, CLEAN CARFAX, DRIVE SELECT PKG AND MORE!! This brilliant Audi A4 S-Line Premium makes the perfect daily driver equipped with Audi's intelligent AWD "Quattro" system to get you through the tough Canadian winters! This Audi A4 also has a multitude of packages including: the S-Line Plus package which involves decorative inlays, and beautiful 10-spoke 19" titanium rims! Additionally, this Audi A4 S-Line also has the drive-select package which allows the driver to change the chassis setting depending on the situation, AND the style package giving it the stunning aluminum trim around the doors and windows!
Some of the many options include: heated seats, in-car telephone, MP3/IPOD connection, moonroof, S-LINE Plus seats and MUCH MORE!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
