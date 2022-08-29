2012 Audi A4

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 8 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095755

9095755 Stock #: 116564

116564 VIN: WAUBFCFL2CA116564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 177,846 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.