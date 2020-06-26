Menu
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 580HP Supercharged Manual

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 580HP Supercharged Manual

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

  61,448KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5307320
  VIN: 2G1FS1EP1C9800602
Exterior Colour
Inferno Orange Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

580HP Super Charged V8, Track Ready Weapon in a beautiful colour and excellent condition. Carbon Fibre Hood, Alcantara trim, Flat bottom steering wheel, Aggressive wheels and tires setup, Massive Brembo Brakes. This ZL1 is a track day monster ready to upset exotic supercars at any course you bring it to.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

 

 

Call us today at 519-823-2277 or visit our Website www.RoyalCityFineCars.com!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Active suspension
  • Bluetooth Connection

