2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 4WD
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 4WD
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Cheyenne Edition
Crew Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
4.8L V8, Only 212,000 Very well maintained kms!
Finished in Midnight Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Wheels, Bumpers, Trim, Door Handles.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Aftermarket Bluetooth Premium Audio
5.5 foot Box with liner.
Very clean well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $14,888, + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY, 30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For Great Pictures and more about us!
Vehicle Features
