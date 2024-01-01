Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500</span> Cheyenne Edition</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Crew Cab,</strong> <strong>4x4</strong>, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.8L V8</strong>, Only <strong>212,000</strong> Very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Midnight Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Wheels, Bumpers, Trim, Door Handles.</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;>Aftermarket Bluetooth Premium Audio</p><p style=text-align: center;>5.5 foot Box with liner.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Very clean well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $14,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY, </strong><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For Great Pictures and more about us!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

212,000 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4WD

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4WD

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPKREA3CG222871

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Very Clean 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Cheyenne Edition

Crew Cab, 4x4, With every important option!

4.8L V8, Only 212,000 Very well maintained kms!

Finished in Midnight Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Chrome Wheels, Bumpers, Trim, Door Handles.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Aftermarket Bluetooth Premium Audio

5.5 foot Box with liner.

Very clean well maintained truck inside and out!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $14,888, + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY, 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For Great Pictures and more about us!

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500