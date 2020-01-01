Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,000 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

EXT CAB

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6213111
  VIN: 1gcrcpex8cz293630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER TRUCK, FROM ONTARIO  - Extremely well cared for both inside and out!

V6, extended cab, rear wheel drive,

Brand New Tires on American Racing wheels, Box liner, soft tri-fold tonneau cover.

AC, Power locks, Tilt and cruise.

Only 168,000kms, Drives and even smells like a new truck!

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL PRICED AT $14,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT

AS WELL AS CHRISTMAS GIFT FROM US AT 4X4AUTOSALES...... FREE OIL SPRAY ON ANY PURCHASE BEFORE CHRISTMAS DAY!

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

