$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
LTZ
Location
Massey Motors
395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9627184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 506,000 KM
Vehicle Description
· AS-IS (we do not know what it needs for safety)
· 6.6L Duramax engine
· Automatic transmission
· 4x4
· Leather seats
· Sunroof
· Air Conditioning
· Cruise control
· Power locks
· Power windows
· Power mirrors
· Power steering
· Remote keyless entry
· Tilt wheel
· Fog lights
· ABS light is on
· Tail lights do not work
· Exhaust system was stolen
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "AS-IS" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.
Taxes and Licensing Extra.
Test-drives by appointment only, call or text 519-831-1263.
Massey Motors
1-395 Michener Road
Guelph ON, N1K-1E8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.