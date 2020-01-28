Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

LX

2012 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,868KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574592
  • Stock #: 712
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB3CN195748
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.


-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.


-This vehicle is sold certified.


-CarFax report available for all vehicles.


-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).


**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**


-Financing options available! (See store for details)


-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.


Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca



*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

