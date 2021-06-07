2012 Chrysler 200

$13,888 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 4 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7302803

7302803 Stock #: CN256232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 26,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Body colour body-side moulding STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Black Cloth Top BRIGHT WHITE UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS 27V LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick tip start (STD) Requires Subscription 6E7 ORDER CODE MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE -inc 160 amp alternator dual exhaust w/polished tips engine cooler (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.