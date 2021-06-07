Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

26,400 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

Touring - FWD, Cruise Control, Steering Radio Controls, Power Package, Alloys and More!

2012 Chrysler 200

Touring - FWD, Cruise Control, Steering Radio Controls, Power Package, Alloys and More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 7302803
  2. 7302803
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

26,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7302803
  Stock #: CN256232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 26,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chrysler 200 delivers a 3.6L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls. 27V LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans , Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote USB port.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Chrysler 200 come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
am/fm
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Body colour body-side moulding
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Black Cloth Top
BRIGHT WHITE
UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
27V LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick tip start (STD)
Requires Subscription
6E7 ORDER CODE
MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE -inc 160 amp alternator dual exhaust w/polished tips engine cooler (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

