2012 Chrysler Town & Country

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,700

+ tax & licensing
$12,700

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,700

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6557083
  VIN: 2C4RC1BG8CR328520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | NO ACCIDENTS 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees
Financing available, we approve all credits.

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.
FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-861-5543

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

