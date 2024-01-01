$6,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Avenger
SXT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NAVY METTALIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean 2013 DODGE AVENGER SXT
Sedan, With every important option!
2.4L 4cyl, Only 151,000 dealer maintained kms!
NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED!
Finished in Metallic Navy Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Heated Seats Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Premium Audio, Aux, USB 18" Aluminum Wheels
POWER SUNROOF
Just a nice clean well maintained car inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $6,888 + HST NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY 30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Vehicle Features
