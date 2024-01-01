2012 Dodge Avenger

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2013 DODGE AVENGER  SXT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Sedan, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>2.4L 4cyl</strong>, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Only <strong>151,000</strong></span> dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED</strong>!</span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Metallic Navy Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Power Heated Seats Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;>Premium Audio, Aux, USB 18 Aluminum Wheels</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>POWER SUNROOF</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Just a nice clean </strong>well maintained car inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $6,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST  </span></strong><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY </strong><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2012 Dodge Avenger

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1720211477
  2. 1720211477
  3. 1720211477
  4. 1720211477
  5. 1720211477
  6. 1720211477
  7. 1720211477
  8. 1720211477
  9. 1720211477
  10. 1720211477
  11. 1720211477
  12. 1720211476
  13. 1720211477
  14. 1720211477
  15. 1720211477
  16. 1720211477
  17. 1720211477
  18. 1720211477
  19. 1720211476
  20. 1720211477
  21. 1720211477
  22. 1720211477
  23. 1720211477
  24. 1720211476
  25. 1720211477
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDZCB3CN251433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NAVY METTALIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Very Clean 2013 DODGE AVENGER  SXT

Sedan, With every important option!

2.4L 4cyl, Only 151,000 dealer maintained kms!

NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED!

Finished in Metallic Navy Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Power Heated Seats Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Premium Audio, Aux, USB 18" Aluminum Wheels

POWER SUNROOF

Just a nice clean well maintained car inside and out!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $6,888 + HST  NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT 150,000 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Ford F-250 Lariat DIESEL CREW 4x4 for sale in Guelph, ON
2005 Ford F-250 Lariat DIESEL CREW 4x4 190,605 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" 115,000 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Avenger