Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Challenger

110,145 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8701604
  2. 8701604
  3. 8701604
  4. 8701604
  5. 8701604
  6. 8701604
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,145KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8701604
  • Stock #: 225148
  • VIN: 2C3CDYBTXCH225148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 225148
  • Mileage 110,145 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2022 Keystone RV Spr...
 0 KM
$41,495 + tax & lic
2022 Keystone RV Spr...
 0 KM
$51,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 157,736 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory