$13,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2012 FORD F-150 XLT
Super Crew 4 Door, 2wd, With every important option!
Legendary 5.0L V8,
Only 177,000 well maintained kms!
1 OWNER
NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS
Nicely equipped and finished in
Metallic Burgundy on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, with Locking Diff option!
Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover
6.5 foot Box,
Just a nice clean very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $13,888!+ HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895