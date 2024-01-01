Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2012 FORD F-150 XLT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Crew 4 Door, 2wd, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Legendary <span style=text-decoration: underline;>5.0L V8</span></strong>,</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Only <strong>177,000</strong> </span>well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Nicely equipped and<strong> </strong>finished in</p><p style=text-align: center;>Metallic Burgundy on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Tow Package, with Locking Diff option!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover  </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box,</strong> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Just a nice clean very well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>SALE PRICED $13,888!</span>+ <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more about us!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2012 Ford F-150

178,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1CF5CKE11384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2012 Ford F-150