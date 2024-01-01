$17,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2012 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR PCKG
Super Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
5.0L Coyote V8, Only 178,000 Very well maintained kms!
Clean CARFAX vehicle history report with NO ACCIDENTS or Claims
Loaded Truck (302B pckg), finished in bright silver
on charcoal cloth power seats.
Chrome Bumpers, Trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Pckg with factory trailer brake controller
20" Chrome Wheels on Newer Bridgestone Tires
New Brakes all around (pads/calipers and rotors)
6.5 foot Box with spray liner.
Completely Certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $17,888 + HST,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4x4 Auto Sales
