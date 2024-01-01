Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2012 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR PCKG</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Cab, <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>4x4</strong></span>, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>5.0L Coyote V8</strong></span>, Only <strong>178,000</strong> Very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Clean CARFAX vehicle history report with <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO ACCIDENTS</strong></span> or Claims</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Loaded Truck (302B  pckg)</span><strong>, </strong>finished in bright silver</p><p style=text-align: center;>on charcoal cloth <strong>power seats.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Bumpers, Trim, door handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Tow Pckg</strong> with factory trailer brake controller</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>20 Chrome Wheels</strong> on Newer Bridgestone Tires</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>New Brakes all around</strong> (pads/calipers and rotors)</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box with spray liner.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and ready to go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $17,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST,</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2012 Ford F-150

178,000 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XTR

2012 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF8CFD02615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-XXXX

519-830-0895

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2012 Ford F-150