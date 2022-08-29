2012 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 5 0 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9145675

9145675 Stock #: 1475

1475 VIN: 1FAHP3M22CL373612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,507 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.