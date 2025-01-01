Menu
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2012 Ford Fusion

261,699 KM

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing
SEL

13113893

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
261,699KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0JA2CR153124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3124
  • Mileage 261,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

