2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
261,699KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0JA2CR153124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C3124
- Mileage 261,699 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
