Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Forest River ROCKWOOD

0 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2012 Forest River ROCKWOOD

2012 Forest River ROCKWOOD

M2604

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Forest River ROCKWOOD

M2604

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8424987
  2. 8424987
  3. 8424987
  4. 8424987
  5. 8424987
  6. 8424987
  7. 8424987
  8. 8424987
  9. 8424987
  10. 8424987
  11. 8424987
  12. 8424987
  13. 8424987
  14. 8424987
  15. 8424987
  16. 8424987
  17. 8424987
  18. 8424987
  19. 8424987
  20. 8424987
  21. 8424987
  22. 8424987
  23. 8424987
  24. 8424987
  25. 8424987
  26. 8424987
  27. 8424987
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8424987
  • Stock #: T5958
  • VIN: 4X4TRLB21CD116480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # T5958
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 136,965 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 3...
 142,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 34,512 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory