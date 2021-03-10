Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6820160
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XCH022972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Merlot
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean well maintained 2012 Honda Civic LX

Only 144,000 kms, Nicely equipped including Power Windows and Locks

Cruise, Bluetooth and Aux port for your tunes.

Great on gas, Fun to drive!

 

SPRING SALE PRICED NOW ONLY $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+WARRANTY +DETAIL

& COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 237,000 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 184,000 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger FX4...
 210,000 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory