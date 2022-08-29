Menu
2012 Honda Civic

152,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9173026
  • Stock #: 5611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's. Like new. New front and rear brakes. Four brand new all season tires. Snow tires and winter rims included. All ready to go. No disappointments. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. Don't miss out. Contact Linwood auto Sales for more details or to schedule a test drive. 

1-866-635-2828

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

