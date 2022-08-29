2012 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9173026

9173026 Stock #: 5611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 152,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

