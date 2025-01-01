$14,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Beautiful 2012 Honda CR-V Touring
Top of the line Only 173,000 very well maintained kms!
2.4L 4cyl Great on gas, All Wheel Drive
Loaded including Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Camera, Colour screen
Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, New Brakes all around,
Come's Certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $14,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca
