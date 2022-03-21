$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
88,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8914624
- Stock #: 5590
- VIN: 5XYZG3ABXCG122190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Low km's. Like new. Accident free. Sunroof. Heated seats. Alloy wheels. 4 cylinder. Automatic. Ac blows cold. Economical, reliable and affordable. We include safety, oil change and detailing. A pleasure to own and drive. Call or email today for more info. 1-800-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2