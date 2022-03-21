Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

88,285 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8914624
  • Stock #: 5590
  • VIN: 5XYZG3ABXCG122190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low km's. Like new. Accident free. Sunroof. Heated seats. Alloy wheels. 4 cylinder. Automatic. Ac blows cold. Economical, reliable and affordable. We include safety, oil change and detailing. A pleasure to own and drive. Call or email today for more info. 1-800-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2013 Honda Civic 4dr...
 160,700 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue AW...
 110,248 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 177,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory